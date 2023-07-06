Cindy Wagner, 58, of Winner, SD passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Center in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Winner Assembly of God Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Cindy was born in Bell Gardens, Calif., on July 5, 1964, to Pat and Larry Scholz. She lived in California until she was one, then she and her parents moved to Burke, South Dakota. She was later joined by two siblings, Barb and Lawrence. She grew up in Burke and graduated from Burke High School in 1982.

Being the oldest, Cindy was the boss of her two younger siblings. While their mom was at work, she kept the house and her brother and sister in line. She could often be found spending time with her two best friends, Barb and Stacy. They enjoyed riding bikes, playing softball, listening to music, and sun bathing on hot summer days.

She later moved to Winner and worked at various places before finding her calling working at Community Connections. During her 28 years there, she held several different positions and loved them all.

Cindy had two children, Lyndsey and Josh. Her children and 4 grandchildren were the lights of her life. Spending time with her kids and grandkids was her favorite thing to do. She also loved gardening, baking, drawing, and having sleepovers with her grandchildren.

She married the love of her life, Kyle Wagner, on Aug. 20, 2022. Although they were only married 10 months, they enjoyed every minute together and loved enough for a lifetime. They enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, and spending time with their grandchildren and their 2 dogs.

Cindy will be remembered by her loving husband, Kyle Wagner; her children, Josh Swartz (Ali) and Lyndsey Tegethoff (Andy); her grandchildren Sadie, Kynslie, Jacob, and Hadley Tegethoff; her step children, Jenny and Jordan Turgeon, and Travis Swartz (Sara); her mother, Pat Grossenburg; her step father, Gene Grossenburg; her sister, Barb Labahn (Duane); her brother, Lawrence Scholz (Tammy) along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.