Traffic moved to new concrete

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

Highway construction crew works on Highway 18 in front of First Fidelity Bank Friday afternoon. This is some of the underground work that needs to be completed before paving continues on Phase 2 of the project.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Traffic has been shifted to the new concrete on Highway 18 from South County Road to the bridge by Country Club Motel.

Doug Sherman of the Department of Transportation office in Winner gave an update on the highway project June 27.

“We hope everyone enjoys the new concrete but remember the speed limit is 25 miles an hour. This is still a work zone so please respect the speed limit,” said Sherman. “I know the temptation is to speed up but please respect the speed limit.”

Soon Phase 2 of the highway project will be completed. People will start seeing an intersection shutdown starting with Van Buren Street to do utility tie ins. Information on these intersection closures will be posted on the highway construction face book page. These areas will be closed to through traffic.

Sherman added it seems like part of Phase 2 is at a snails pace. The construction crews are waiting for some drop inlets to be built. There has been a delay at the manufacturer.

“Once they get here things will speed up quickly,” explained Sherman.

Phase 3 on the south side of the highway from the bridge to South County Road has started. Soon the old asphalt will be milled off the highway.

Brad Norrid of the DOT reminded the pubic that there has been a change in pedestrian traffic which has been moved to the north side. The existing walkway on the south side will be torn out. Currently, there is a temporary sidewalk in place.

Persons who have questions can call the DOT office in Winner.