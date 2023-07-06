Calvin Lee Vosika, 76

Graveside services for Calvin Lee Voskia were held July 1 at Graceland Cemetery, Burke. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery.

Calvin Lee Vosika was born Dec. 27, 1946 at Winner, South Dakota to Victor and Thelma (Legge) Vosika and he died June 22, 2023 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 76 years.

Cal graduated from Winner High School in 1964. On Sept. 11, 1965, he was united in marriage to Lois Esterling of Burke, South Dakota. To this union two sons, Bradley James and Brent Alan, were born.

They made their home in Yankton, South Dakota for a short time before moving to Denver, Colo. in 1967. They lived in Denver until 1973 when they moved to San Francisco and later to Pacifica, Calif. After the death of his wife, Cal moved to Burke, South Dakota.

Cal attended culinary school in Denver and was a chef as well as a manager at several restaurants until his retirement.

Cal is survived by his children: Brad (Kim) of Burke, SD and Brent (Monique) of South San Francisco, CA; his grandchildren: Jesse (Laura) Vosika of Canton, SD: Alina Vosika (Pete Ng) of South San Francisco, CA; and Erika Clark James of Houston, TX; his great-grandchildren: Keely, Lainey and Lorraine Vosika, Davon, Darius and Eleya Clark James; his sisters: Loretta Borg and Phyllis Greengrass and a brother, Jack Vosika.

Cal was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents, Victor and Thelma; his brother Lyle; his sister, Doris Elder and his father and mother-in-law, Erwin and LaVerna Esterling.