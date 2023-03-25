Cast chosen for WHS all school play

A play and a cast have been chosen for the Winner High School all-school play.

“Murder at Aunt Agatha’s” is the play that has been chosen and will be directed by Molly Knutelski.

The dates of the play are April 13, 14 and 15 at the Winner Community Playhouse.

The cast includes: Luke Boerner, Amanda Edwards, Clay Sell, Addi Heenan, Noah Manke, Matt Brozik, Faith Covey, Ainsley Henderson, Ivor Boerner, Amanda Blare, Hayden McMurtrey, Rowdy Moore, Leah Wiechelman, Mallory Thayer, Joselin Kludt, Illyanna Crabb, Justin Hausmann, Jacob Manke, Karlee Brozik, Evan Littau, Jed Blare, Wyatt Winfield, Cassie Shutt, Roper Moore, Bo Hurley, Paige Sachtjen and Kierra Bainter.

Dan Patmore is the technical director.