Basketball team sets records

Winner boys basketball team set several records or came close to a new record this season.

The 21 wins in a season is the fourth best.

The 91 percent winning percentage and 15 wins in a row is the second best.

The 41. 7 points allowed per game is the best ever.

The 70 percent from the free throw line is the second best ever and the 224 turnovers was the second fewest.

Blake Volmer had three records. He had the third most career points with 1,275, 755 rebounds—the most ever and 296 career assists—6th most ever.