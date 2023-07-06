Everett Antoine Sr., 81, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Center after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Wake and funeral services were held at the Winner Ideal South Community Hall. Wake services were held on Thursday June 29 at 7 p.m. with a meal to follow. Funeral services were at noon on Friday, June 30 with burial at the Winner City Cemetery with meal to follow.

Everett Antoine Sr. was born in Rosebud on Nov. 22, 1941 to Lawrence and Mildred (Haukaas) Antoine. He was their youngest son of 10 siblings.

He and married Beryl (Peneaux) Antoine and to this union had 6 children: Everett Jr., Randy, Steven (deceased), Ron, Lisa (deceased), and Charlie. They were married for 40 years before the passing of his wife in 2001.

Many friends and relatives called him Bun his entire life and was a lifelong resident of Winner, SD. He had spent 42 of those years working for the Winner Street Department. Every blizzard Winner had he could be found pushing snow so the residents could get out.

He loved bowling as all his siblings did and bowled on two men’s league and one mixed league. He also bowled in tournaments and had won several in his career. He was also the center-fielder for the Winner Indian fast-pitch team for many years and would be picked up to play for the Burke Buzzards to play in the Rosebud Fair Fast-pitch tournament.

Out of his busy life he found time to help his brother Jake with repairing broken TV’s which he loved when his brother opened a TV shop in Mission. He had spent many Saturdays doing what he loved. He had a passion for music and on his downtime, he could be found in his bedroom playing his music loudly. Didn’t matter country, rock-n-roll, and you could tell when he was in an awesome mood because he would come out of his bedroom music up loud, dancing all the way to the kitchen to find Beryl and grab her hand and try to jitterbug with her. Only to hear her say “Hey behave I’m trying to cook” and off he’d go dancing all the way back to his bedroom snapping his fingers.

After his retirement and he found out about his cancer, his focus became about his family and great grandchildren. Caring for them up until the time of his passing.

He is survived by 6 siblings: Lois Antoine and Muriel Antoine of Mission, SD; Elora Antoine of Rapid City, SD; Georgia of Denver, CO; Cheryl Antoine and Lawrence Antoine Jr. both of Mitchell, SD. Also by 4 children: Everett Jr. (Rochelle), Randy, Ron (Suzy), Charlie all of Winner, SD.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mildred (Haukaas) Antoine, siblings: Charlotte Greaves, Marilyn White Horse, Jake Antoine, Levi Antoine, and Herman (Bud) Antoine. Also, by his wife Beryl (Peneaux) Antoine, 2 children, Steven Antoine, and Lisa Antoine.