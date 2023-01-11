Karen Janis Hanson, 85

A prayer service will be held Jan. 12 at Wass Funeral Home, Beresford at 7 p.m. Visitation was Jan. 12 from 5-7 p.m.

Karen Janis Hanson was born June 14, 1937 on a farm in Bijou Hills, SD to Ralph and Nyna (Gray) Smith. She passed away Jan. 6, 2023 in Winner, SD at the age of 85 years.

She moved from Bijou Hills to Mt. Vernon with her family as they continued their farming operation. Karen graduated from Mt. Vernon High School. After high school Karen worked at the ASCS office in Davidson County.

Karen married James M. Hanson on May 23, 1959 in Mt. Vernon at the Lutheran church. To this union four children were born. Blane, Kevin, Stuart J. and Lisa. They resided in Beresford, SD and farmed until 1983. In 1983 they moved to Winner, SD. Karen worked at the WRHCC as dietary manager until she retired. Karen was always the first to serve her family & friends with an open door and awesome meals. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed preserving her produce. Karen’s favorite social activity was being involved in the Treddle Trippers Extension Club.

Those who survive her and gratefully shared her life are her loving husband James M. Hanson. Her children Blane Hanson, Kevin Hanson, Stuart J. (Tamara) Hanson. Siblings Deloris Spry, Gary L (Peggy) Smith and Gail (Robert) Mueller. Sister in law Kay (Gary) Pool. Her 10 grandchildren and 11 great grand children and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa R. Shippy, her brother Kenneth R Smith and her parents.