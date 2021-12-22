Brett Donald Brickman, 55

Brett Donald Brickman, age 55, of Carter, SD, passed away on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Gregory, SD.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to services.

Brett was born Aug. 5, 1966, in Winner, SD, to Donald and Eva Jean (Hansen) Brickman. He joined an older brother Bryan at home. This completed their family.

Brett attended country schools, Schmidt School and Happy Valley School. He then attended Todd County High School where he graduated in 1984. Brett played football, basketball, and track. He enjoyed shop class where he learned carpentry, welding, and auto mechanics.

Brett met LaVonne Flisram through his cousin Teresa (Kuil) Mathis. They dated and were married on July 31, 1987. They lived in Winner for a year before moving back to the farm where he grew up and lived for the rest of his life. To this union two sons were born: Carter and the family was complete when Coy was born.

Brett was a kind person and loved his two boys, his world revolved around them. He could not tell them no, if he thought it was something they shouldn’t do or have, then his answer was “go ask your mom.” He could not walk past a cat without stopping to pick it up or walk by a dog without petting it. He was also patient if it was waiting for the boys to get ready to feed cattle or haul grain, after a short time they got tired and it was stop and drop them off at grandpa and grandma’s. His patience was also tested when he had to wait to put the bar up on the mower or fold the rake because his helper (LaVonne) insisted that the corners had to be mowed and raked, even though they would catch snow, it looked better mowed.

Brett was a farmer/rancher all of his life. His first years were spent working beside his Grandpa Hansen and his dad Don. The last years were spent working beside his dad and two sons. Brett trucked some in his younger days for Engel Trucking. He never considered that a job because he had so much fun.

Brett is survived by his wife LaVonne; his sons Carter and Coy; his father Don Brickman of Carter; his brother Bryan (Julie) Brickman of Harrisburg, SD; sisters-in-law Joyce Flisram, Louise Flisram, Liz (Alvin) Focken and Connie Rae (Doug) Frantz; brother-in-law Dennis Flisram; nephews Brandon Brickman, Justin (Heather) Focken, and Tyler (Kaitlin) Focken; nieces Brittany Brickman (James Woods) and Bryanna Brickman; four great nephews; one great niece; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Brett is preceded in death by his mother Eva Jean (Hansen) Brickman, grandparents Robert and Alma Brickman, Elvis and Betty Hansen, mother and father-in-law Jerome and Betty (Moeller) Flisram, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brett left us on Dec. 10, 2021, after an eight week stay in the hospital as the result from a leg injury. He had tears in a blood vessel in his thigh that was bleeding and being absorbed by the tissues. It was detected when the leg turned black and blue and started to swell. He had numerous units of blood transfusions, so many that all of the iron became toxic and his body could not get rid of it. He had an angiogram that led to an aneurysm that had to be fixed twice. His blood became too thin, it would not clot. His body was eating up his red blood cells. His kidneys took a hard blow, but they did bounce back some. He developed another bleeder on Monday night. He was beginning to suffer. After visiting with doctors and specialists and a lot of consideration, it was time for us to choose comfort care. God took him home.