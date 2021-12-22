Jean Snavely, 98, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Center in Winner, SD.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Winner United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.

Eleanor Jean Snavely, 98, of Winner, SD passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Center surrounded by family.

Jean Thee was born Sept. 1, 1923 to Victor and Amy (Bonsall) Thee in St. Joseph, MO. Jean grew up on a farm near Columbia, MO and later graduated from high school in St. Joseph, MO. She was united in marriage to Wayne Bunnell and to this union one son, Gary, was born.

In 1957, Jean married Jack Snavely and to this union two sons, David and Chris, were born. Jack and Jean made their home in Sioux Falls, SD until moving to Winner, SD in 1999 to be closer to family.

Jean enjoyed spending the winters in Texas with Jack. They enjoyed the warm weather and Jean stayed very busy with outside activities. She played golf and tennis and loved having family visit to enjoy the weather and activities. Jean loved pets and enjoyed visits from Barney after moving to the Long-Term Care Center. She especially loved watching her grandchildren grow up and spending time with them. One of her favorite past times as she got older was rocking her great-grandbabies.

Jean was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls and attended the United Methodist Church in Winner.

Grateful for having shared her life are her sons, Gary (Sally) Bunnell of Bellevue, NE, David (Cathy) Snavely of Spring, TX, and Chris (Julie) Snavely of Winner, SD; grandchildren Mark (Diana) Bunnell of Plattsmouth, NE, Thomas (Jessica Scarfuto) Snavely of Bryan,TX, Heather (Adam) Anderson of Tea, SD, and Elizabeth (Christopher) Hobaugh of Spring, TX; great-grandchildren Sarah Bunnell, Ava, Jack , Ellie, and Lennox Anderson, James Hobaugh and Jarom Bell.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Snavely; parents Victor and Amy Thee; brothers Frank and Walter Thee and several nieces and nephews.