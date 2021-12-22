Cheryl Ann Kerner, 68, of Mableton, GA, formerly of Winner, SD passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the Hospice Tranquility Care in Austell, GA.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Winner United Methodist

Church in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Winner City Cemetery.

Cheryl was born Sept. 22, 1953 to Alvin and Darlene Kerner in Minneapolis, MN.

Cheryl was the second oldest of eleven children. She graduated from Winner High School in1971. In her youth she rode horses and was a great softball player. Our family plus a few neighborhood kids spent many hours of playing softball, basketball and card games.

After completing high school she joined the US Army. She had basic training at Fort Bragg, NC and spent many years there. She also was at Army bases in Charleston, SC, Boise, ID, Fort Dix, NJ, Indianapolis, IN and three tours to Germany. Cheryl spent over twenty two years in the military and retired at highest level of enlisted.

She retired from the army in 1984 at rank of Command Sargent Major in charge of fifteen hundred personnel. Many of her siblings reaped the benefits of traveling Europe with her during her tours in Germany.

After leaving the Army she moved to Atlanta, Georgia. She was mother to one son Nathan.

Her granddaughter Brooklyn was a joy to her. She loved gardening and was a great lover of all animals especially dogs and cats. She took in all the strays.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Darlene, her brother Terry.

Cheryl is survived by her son Nathan Kerner and daughter-in-law Niesha Kerner and granddaughter Brooklyn Kerner of Mableton, GA. Siblings, Doug Kerner of Winner, Kevin Kerner of Winner, Gail (Bob) Harrison of Brighton, CO, Tim Kerner of Winner, Sheila Kerner of Winner, Keith Kerner of Collinsville, IL, Alex Kerner of St. Louis, MO, Angela (Terry) Rutenbeck of Wiggins, CO and Jerred (Shanna) Kerner of Summerset, SD. Along with nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.