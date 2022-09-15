Blood drive set for sept. 26-27

A blood drive is being sponsored by Community Connections and will be held Sept. 26 and Sept. 27.

The blood drive on Sept. 26 will be from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sept. 27 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Winner city offices.

To schedule an appointment call Community Connections at 605 842-1708 or schedule online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.

A donation helps serve the surrounding local communities in time of great need. Winner Regional Healthcare Center appreciates Community Connections for being a sponsor for this blood drive.