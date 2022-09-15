Concrete paving to start soon on Highway 44

Doug Sherman, area engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, spoke at the Winner Rotary meeting on Thursday.

He provided an update on the three highway projects in the Winner area.

The biggest is Highway 44 from Subway to one mile east. The main contractor is Reede Construction, Aberdeen.

Sherman said by the end of this week he hopes to have new base material on Highway 44. The process involves removal of about one foot of dirt. This dirt is then blended with crushed concrete and replaced back on the road as select subgrade topping. “The crushed concrete can really help stabilize dirt that is very wet and hard to stabilize by normal means, which is what exists in this area of Highway 44,” said Sherman.

Once the new dirt/crushed concrete is placed and is stable, a separator fabric is placed before the base material is put down. “This is done to ensure that over the years clays don’t get saturated and pump back into the good base material,” explained Sherman.

Once the new dirt is placed and stable, a separator fabric is place on it before the base material is laid.

Once the fabric is down, then six inches of good high quality base material is laid. Once that is down and compacted the next step is to place a geogrid on top of the six inches of base material and then placing another 11 inches of good high quality base material on top of the geogrid. Northern Plains Construction of Winner is doing this work.

Sherman added grading work on ditches will continue until mid-November. This includes removal of the old walk path as the new walk path is now in place. This work is also being done by Northern Plains.

Muth Electric is installing conduit for new lights.

It is hoped during the week of Sept. 13 Reede Construction will be on site to start some concrete paving. Paving will continue till late September or early October. There will be flaggers and pilot cars during the construction.

Once concrete paving is done, work will begin to create the new shoulders which mostly will consist of gravel and asphalt.

Lighting and final landscaping will also take place.

Sherman says the DOT hopes to have all work completed by early November.

Next phase of the project will be the reconstruction of Highway 18 from the bridge near Country Club Motel to First Fidelity Bank/Caseys. Most of this work will be done in 2023.

Highway 53

The next project is Highway 53 from Highway 18 south for 16 miles. The contractor is Asphalt Paving & Materials Company, Huron.

Cold milling of the existing surface started on Sept. 6. It is hope this work will be done by early next week. One inch of the existing surface was taken of and replaced it with two inches of brand new asphalt.

Plans are to begin placement of the new asphalt hot mix on Sept. 12. The work will last about three weeks and the all 16 miles will have a new surface. All work is expected to be done by mid-October.

Highway 49

The third project is Highway 49 from S.D. Highway 47 south to S.D. Highway 44.

The contractor is Knife River Construction, Sioux City, Iowa.

Sherman said the pipe work tied to this project is to be completed in the next 30 days.

He said spot grading of bump/frost heave areas is completed and the ride has been restored to those areas.

Deep excavation of bridge ends is completed as well as guardrail widening areas, so bridges are all ready for new asphalt to bed placed.

Cold milling of the entire area is completed. Sherman said the construction crew is taking one inch of the existing surface off and replace it with two inches of new asphalt.

Sherman said the replacement of new asphalt surfacing is well underway and should be completed by early October.