Public Listening Session Set

The Winner Regional Health and Wellness Foundation and Winner Regional Health is hosting a public listening session on Sept. 21 at Fr. Paul Hall, located at 150 Jefferson St., Mission.

“As we proudly serve Todd, Tripp, Mellette, and Gregory counties; we want to seek input on services being provided, areas for growth, and an opportunity to cultivate relationships with those within the communities,” said Brady Kerkman, director of marketing & philanthropy.

The public listening session will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. with snacks and drinks provided. There will also be a $100 gas card drawing from the Gus Stop in Mission, must be present to win. If you have any questions, please be sure to call Brady Kerkman at (605)842-7231. Please feel free to RSVP on the Winner Regional Health Facebook event.