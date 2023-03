The next Winner community blood drive will be March 22 and March 23 at the city building at 325 S. Monroe St.

The blood drive on March 22 will be from 10:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The blood drive on March 23 will be from noon to 5:30 p.m. To make an appointment call 800-287-4903. Persons can also visit lifeservebloodcenter.org