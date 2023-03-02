Legislators answer questions at Crackerbarrel

Dan Bechtold/Winner Advocate Photo

District 21 lawmakers were in Winner on Saturday for a crackerbarrel session. Pictured from left are Mike Scott of the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce, moderator; Rep. Marty Overweg and Rep. Rocky Blare.

By Dan Bechtold

Editor

Sales tax reduction, foreign ownership of ag land were among the topics discussed by Dist. 21 legislators at a crackerbarrel in Winner Saturday afternoon at the Winner Legion.

Lawmakers attending were Rep. Rocky Blare of Ideal and Rep. Marty Overweg of New Holland.

Sen. Erin Tobin of Winner was unable to attend.

The crackerbarrel was sponsored by Winner Area Chamber of Commerce with Mike Scott, executive director of the Chamber introducing the lawmakers. Winner American Legion Auxiliary provided coffee, cookies and bars.

Blare said the biggest issue this past week in the House was passing HB1137 which will reduce the state sales tax rates in South Dakota from 4.5 percent to 4.2 percent. This will reduce the tax burden for citizens by $100 million, the largest tax decrease in S.D. history.

There were two bills regarding the foreign ownership of agriculture land.

The governor’s farmland protection bill, SB185 was defeated in the senate explained Overweg.

If enacted, it would create a seven member board modeled after the federal agency tasked to reviewing foreign purchases that could impact national security.

The committee would review any transfer of agricultural land involving a foreign entity, offering a recommendation to the governor.

Overweg said all ag groups were opposed to SB185 and Overweg said he was also against it.

Blare explained an ag bill that has survived is HB1189 which would be a ban of foreign ownership of over 160 acres. The bill will help close a loophole by requiring disclosure by a foreign owned corporation as to whether they hold any interest in South Dakota ag land.

Pam Haukaas of the Colome Consolidated School Board asked the legislators to consider an increase of 8 percent for school districts. She said students are leaving the state for higher paying jobs in neighboring states. Haukaas said the average teacher pay in South Dakota is $49,547. She said the closest regional competitor, Montana, is more than $3,500 ahead of South Dakota.

Haukaas said the state has the money for an 8 percent increase. She said the current proposed increase of 5 percent costs the state $24 million and if the total increase was raised to 8 percent it would require only about $14 million more for a total increase in new funding for public schools.

Robert Tate asked several questions about voting machines and told the legislators he cannot find out who owns the voting machines.

Blare explained there are several bills in the legislature this year dealing with election integrity. In his column this week in the Winner Advocate Blare lists the election bills.

A question was asked about the brand board. Blare said the House passed a brand board bill that would change the make up of the board from appointed to elected members from seven districts.

A discussion was held on what the legislators will do to regulate medical marijuana.

A bill dealing with pop up medical marijuana clinics died in the Senate.

Prior to meeting in Winner, the lawmakers held a crackerbarrel in Burke.