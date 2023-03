Submitted Photo

Lydia Wonnenberg, left and Ellika Hamiel were two of the participants in the special foods contest. Judges in back are Marie Condon, Laura Kahler and Donna Kubik.

Brenna Cole, Avery Antelope and Elizabeth Wonnenberg all received purples at the special food contest Feb. 17 at the Tripp County 4-H Center.

Tessa Cole, Ellika Hamiel and Lydia Wonnenberg received a blue.

The grand champion beginner is Brenna Cole. The grand champion junior was Avery Antelope with Elizabeth Wonnenberg as the reserve champion junior.