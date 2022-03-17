Betty Jean (Larson) Talbott, 96

Betty Jean (Larson) Talbott passed away on March 8, 2022 at Dougherty Hospice House.

A prayer service was held at Miller Funeral Home at 507 S. Main Ave. in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, March 15 at 10am.

She was born on Sept. 6, 1925 to Joseph and Kathryn (Peters) Larson in Highmore, SD. Betty grew up in Colome, SD and graduated from Colome High School. She later attended The University of Nebraska.

She was united in marriage to Marvin Sidney Talbott on Aug. 21, 1951. They lived in Winner, SD for the 54 years of their marriage.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD and DOE of the Elks Club. She was a 50-year member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Her passion was music. In her earlier years, she enjoyed singing in a mixed quartet, playing the piano and clarinet, tap dancing, and playing bridge. She and Marvin enjoyed dancing and traveling.

Betty is survived by her niece Kim (Bob) Kinney of Kannapolis, NC and her nephew Scott (Sheila) Schumacher of Surrey, BC, Canada, a great niece, Rebecca Kinney of Winston-Salem, NC, and three great nephews: Justin Kinney of Knoxville, TN, Dane Schumacher, and Dashel Schumacher, both of Surrey, BC, Canada.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, and her parents.

The family appreciated the caring staff at Touchmark at All Saints where she resided for close to twenty years and the compassionate staff at Dougherty Hospice House, both of Sioux Falls, SD. They would also like to express heartfelt appreciation to Joyce Sisson for her loving devotion and attentive care for Betty during her final six years. Memorials may be directed to Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.