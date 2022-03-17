Shana LaRae Kaupp, 40

Shana LaRae Kaupp, “Bombshell”, age 40, of Flandreau, SD, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD.

Shana was born on Jan. 17, 1982 to John Kaupp and Julene Lupkes in Omaha, NE. She spent her early years in Gregory, SD and then moved to Colome, SD. Later, she moved to Flandreau with her mother where she attended Flandreau Public School. Shana later attended Sinte Gleska University for Human Services. Shana had several jobs over the years but her favorite was spent as the host supervisor for the Royal River Casino and Hotel in Flandreau.

Shana danced through life and lived it to the fullest. She loved cats, cooking, music, and entertaining her family and friends. She also enjoyed shopping, traveling, and pampering herself with a fresh manicure. Shana was unconcerned with what others thought of her and always encouraged people to be their authentic selves. She was comfortable in her own skin and was a strong advocate and leader for the LGBTQ+ community.

Shana is survived by her mother, Julene Lupkes, Colome; sisters: Stacia (Jason) Paulson, Colome; Dana Ellwanger, Flandreau; and Chelsea Lupkes, Huron, SD; 10 nieces and nephews; 3 great-nieces and nephews; and many other extended relatives and friends.

Shana was preceded in death by her father, John Kaupp; sister, Erika Kaupp; great-nephew, Colten Bobeldyke; and grandparents: Oswald and Ellen Kaupp, Stanley Pitsenberger, and Blanche Hiller-Taylor.

Funeral services were held at 10 am on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Eastman Hall, Flandreau, with burial in the Colome Cemetery, Colome, SD at a later date. An all-night wake service began at 7 pm on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Eastman Hall, Flandreau. Arrangements by Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau. www.skrochfc.com