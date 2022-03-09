Chili cookoff winners

Submitted Photo

Colome FFA won the award for the most unusual chili in the Colome Chili Cookoff. The FFA is pictured with two members of the sophomore class who also entered the contest. Pictured from left are Jack Anderson, Raylynn Dehning, Joseph Laprath and Klayton Heath.

The Colome American Legion and Lariat Loopers 4-H Club hosted the Colome Chili Cookoff on Feb. 26.

Eleven groups brought soup and chili with the crowd voting on the best tasting.

Chosen as the best tasting was Shippy Stitches and Shippy Cattle Co.

The best other went to Zion Lutheran Church. The hottest chili went to Border Bumpers 4-H Club and the most unusual went to Colome FFA.

Other contestants included: Colome sophomore class, Robin Nelson family, Lariat Loopers 4-H Club, First Fidelity Bank of Colome, Dan’s Last Shot, Annette Musser family and Colome American Legion.

Over $600 was raised for Colome youth programing.