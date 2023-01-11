Plan to Attend Chamber Banquet

Just a reminder the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce banquet is Jan. 12 at St. Mary’s Hall from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Western Roundup will be the theme. There will be a prize for the best dressed cowboy and cowgirl.

A photo booth will be available and there will be other games during the social hour.

The featured entertainment will be cowboy poets Yvonne Hollenbeck and Bonnie Krogman along with western singer Paul Larson.

Business anniversary awards will be presented along with several other awards.

Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office.