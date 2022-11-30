Holiday festival is Dec. 3

Winner Regional Foundation will be hosting its annual Holiday Festival – 22 on Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. Mary’s Hall.

This year’s theme is Fireside Roasting and

Toasting. The social will begin at 5 p.m. and the dinner at 6 p.m.

The event will feature some new games, as well as some traditional ones. To add to that, there will be 90 minutes

of open bar, a couple individual roastings by our emcee, a great dinner, silent and live auction, and finished off with a

stand-up comedian. We have some great auction and raffle items this year that you will sure want to be present to win.

The goal is to raise $75,000.00 which will assist with some new physical therapy equipment, a stress test machine for our

Respiratory Therapy department, and some adjustable height tables for the residents in the long-term care.

A special appreciation goes out to the event sponsors who provided cash donations to cover the cost of this year’s festival: Dr. Tony and Kay Berg, Pravececk Farming, George and Norma Olson, Clint and Kim Vanneman, Antler Ridge Lodge, Karla’s Last Kall, Mick and Betty Rowe, Ray and Janna Pravecek, Lee and Jayne Heying, Wendy Mortenson American FamilyInsurance, Rosebud Exchange, Jeff and Sharon Schramm, Ameriprise Financial – Joel Leyden, Mason Funeral Home and Creamation Services, Guardian Flight, Eide Bailley, Mead Lumber, El Tapatio, H & O Electric, Phillip’s Custom Farming, Northern Plains, Bankwest, Golden West Telecommunications, Advanced Asset Alliance, Olson’s Pest Technician, Building Sprinkler, Johnstone Supply, Kucera Electric, Accent Florals, Ishmael Farms, and The Insurance Center.

There are many who contributed to the games, auction items, and time; which those will be identified following the event.

“On behalf of the foundation we look forward to this year’s event and are happy to announce that we are completely sold out. A friendly reminder we will be using the side entrance this year of St. Mary’Hall as the only entrance. We wish everyone a Happy Holiday season,” said Brady Kerkman, marketing director at Winner Regional.