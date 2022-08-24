Louise Jane DeMers, 96, of Winner, SD passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 after spending the past 7 ½ years at the Winner Regional Healthcare Center Nursing Home in Winner, SD.

Mass of Christian burial was held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Colome City Cemetery in Colome, SD.

Louise Jane DeMers was born May 20, 1926 to John and Rosie (Hrabanek) Kartak. She was baptized in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Danton, SD. She grew up on the family farm south of Colome. She attended Grand Valley country school located in Lake township. Growing up Louise enjoyed wading in the Keya Paha River, fishing, ice skating at Rahn Dam, playing cards, and Chinese checkers.

She was united in marriage to Lawrence DeMers on Sept. 15, 1949 at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Colome, SD. They made their home west of Colome, where they farmed and ranched. She was a member of the Colome Catholic Daughters and Wilson Extension club. They retired in 1987 and moved to Winner, SD.

Louise enjoyed dancing, playing cards, taking bus tours, and gardening. She also enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s 4-H shows, sporting events, and music concerts.

She is survived by her son Ron (Kate) of Colome, SD; her daughter, Janine (Kim) Beck of Sioux Falls, SD; her son Keith (Lynn) of Winner, SD; six grandchildren, Alisa (Paul) Bousa of Pierre, SD; Ross DeMers (Kim) of Colome, SD; Ronda (Cory) Graber, of Gregory, SD; Lance (Leah) DeMers, of Pierre, SD; Jami Beck, of Rapid City, SD; Courtney DeMers (Collin Strong) of Denver, CO; eight great grandchildren, Maggie, Lena, & Bianca DeMers; Jaden, Madisan, & Paisley Graber; Allison and Andrea DeMers; sister-in-law Geraldine DeMers & numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, her parents; one grandson, Justin DeMers; one granddaughter, Kari DeMers; one sister, Lucy Krumpus; four brothers, Stephen, Lloyd, Raymond, & Clifford Kartak.