Karen Berg, 82, of Winner, SD passed away on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral service was held on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Karen Joy Bowling was born to Robert and Lela (Painter) Bowling on Oct. 10, 1941 at the hospital in Winner, South Dakota.

Karen spent the first part of her life on the farm north of Dog Ear Lake enjoying all of her pets. (much to her mother’s dismay). On her fifth birthday she received a Shetland pony which became her best friend for a long time.

Karen’s mother taught her at home until she began school in the second grade and stayed with her aunt and uncle Wanita and Walt Phillips. Wanita was her teacher. Her mother was her teacher from 3rd grade through 7th grade, and she had Mrs. Mann in 8th grade.

She attended Winner High and graduated in 1959. She then worked at Weapons Inc. for a year in Los Angeles. The following year Karen attended Springfield State College, and taught 8 years in Tripp County rural school. In 1986-1988 she attended Black Hills State University graduating and returned to teaching reading, math and special education in the Winner School District. Karen taught for 25 years.

Karen married Stanley Hanson and to this union Gregg L. Hanson was born. After their marriage she married Larry Meiners and to this union Shawn and Shendra were born. After 25 years they divorced and Karen later married James Berg and acquired 2 step-sons, Michael and Robert.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her parents, step-father and grandparents.

She is survived by her children; Gregg (Keng) Hanson, Shawn (Brad) Tuttle, Shendra Meiners, Michael (Misty) Berg, Robert (Julie) Berg, 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a sister Arlis (Lyle) Kemnitz, brother Robert (Marta) Bowling and many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Rita, Roger and Mary for always being there and looking out for Karen.