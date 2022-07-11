State Trap 2022

Submitted Photo

The state high school trap tournament was held recently. High placers from Tripp County are from left Jude Sargent, 2nd place varsity male award and team first place conference award; Katie Welker, 2nd place state tourney, first overall conference, first female conference medals, and high overall

trap, high female trap, high female skeet award and Jack Anderson, first place male conference medal and high overall male shooter.

The Winner/Colome high school trap and skeet teams traveled to Aberdeen June 10 & 11 to compete at the South Dakota Clay Target League state tournaments.

On June 10, 7 team members competed in the state skeet tournament. The team finished 4th place overall. For individual results, Katie Welker shot a 93 which was good for 1st place varsity female. Jack Anderson shot a 76, Noah Manke 89, Cole Rank 74, Jude Sargent 89, Oren Sargent 64 and Hunter Shippy 62.

In the trap division, the varsity team finished in 4th place. Individuals placing in the tournament were Katie Welker, 2nd place varsity female with a 99. Jude Sargent was 2nd place varsity male with a 98. Faith Covey tied for 9th place varsity female with an 88 and Jack Anderson tied for 10th place varsity male with a 96.

Other individual scores were as follows: Breven Bolander 86, Matt Brozik 55, Derek Fenenga 89, Jesse Larson 89, Noah Manke 80, Hunter Osborn 84, Cole Rank 9, Oren Sargent 73, Payton Sargent 69, Hunter Shippy 85, Alec Thieman 88 and Austin VanDerWerff 68.

Six members of the Winner/Colome team were named to the trap All State team. Those include: Jack Anderson, Hunter Osborn, Cole Rank, Jude Sargent, Hunter Shippy and Katie Welker.

Katie Welker was also named to the all state skeet team.