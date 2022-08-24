Cowgirls open on the road

The Colome girls volleyball team opened the season yesterday (Aug. 23) when they traveled to Armour to play TDA.
The returning letterwinners are Westlie Cahoy, Ashlyn Hoffine, Jordyn Ring, Landi Krumpus, Maura Luedke, Toree Ringing Shield and Devan Dougherty.
Others on the team are Sophie Hofeldt, Libbie Petersek, Emma Vandenbark, Shayleena Kingsley, Shanna Connot, Kalene Preslicka, Aspyn McKenzie, Raylynn Dehing, Raelynn Kingsley, Leticia DeNoyer, Emme Nelson, Keasha Kartak, Gracie Rohde and Savanah O’Bryan.
Taylor Hrabanek is the new head coach for the Cowgirls. She graduated from Colome High School in 2016 and played volleyball all four years.
The coach explained the team has been doing a lot of team building exercises and working on communication. “Now we are starting to work on rotation and get on the court to get playing time in,” she said.
Hrabanek says the girls are excited and she is excited for them. “Their enthusiasm is pretty high and they want to go far in the region.”
There are seven seniors and Hrabanek says they are the leaders. “I have some juniors who are right are right up there with them,” said Hrabanek.,
“I am excited to see where we go.”
The seniors are Devan Dougherty, Sophie Hofeldt, Ashlyn Hoffine, Landi Krumpus, Libbie Petersek, Jordyn Ring, Toree Ringing Shield.
The team only lost 2 seniors—Kasie Leighton, Katie Welker.
The assistant coach is Casey Shippy.
The Colome volleyball schedule includes:
Aug. 23—at Tripp, Delmont, Armour
Au g. 25—at Burke
Aug. 30—Crow Creek, home
Sept. 1—at Platte-Geddes
Sept. 3—Gregory Tourney
Sept. 6—Lyman, home
Sept. 12—Marty, Home
Sept. 19—St. Francis, home
Sept. 22—at Avon
Sept. 24—Wessington Springs tourney
Sept. 27—at ACDC
Oct. 1—Great Plains Conference tourney at Lake Andes
Oct. 6—at Stanley Co.
Oct. 11—at Gregory
Oct. 13—White River, home
Oct. 15—Thunder Nation tourney
Oct. 18—Jones Co., home
Oct. 21—Centerville, home
Oct. 24—at Kimball/White Lake
Oct. 25—at Corsica-Stickney
Oct. 31-Nov. 1,3—Regions
Nov. 8—Sodak 16
Nov. 17-19—State