Cowgirls open on the road

The returning letterwinners on the Colome volleyball team are in front from left Westlie Cahoy, Ashlyn Hoffine, Jordyn Ring and Landi Krumpus. In back from left are Maura Luedke, Toree Ringing Shield and Devan Dougherty.

The Colome girls volleyball team opened the season yesterday (Aug. 23) when they traveled to Armour to play TDA.

The returning letterwinners are Westlie Cahoy, Ashlyn Hoffine, Jordyn Ring, Landi Krumpus, Maura Luedke, Toree Ringing Shield and Devan Dougherty.

Others on the team are Sophie Hofeldt, Libbie Petersek, Emma Vandenbark, Shayleena Kingsley, Shanna Connot, Kalene Preslicka, Aspyn McKenzie, Raylynn Dehing, Raelynn Kingsley, Leticia DeNoyer, Emme Nelson, Keasha Kartak, Gracie Rohde and Savanah O’Bryan.

Taylor Hrabanek is the new head coach for the Cowgirls. She graduated from Colome High School in 2016 and played volleyball all four years.

The coach explained the team has been doing a lot of team building exercises and working on communication. “Now we are starting to work on rotation and get on the court to get playing time in,” she said.

Hrabanek says the girls are excited and she is excited for them. “Their enthusiasm is pretty high and they want to go far in the region.”

There are seven seniors and Hrabanek says they are the leaders. “I have some juniors who are right are right up there with them,” said Hrabanek.,

“I am excited to see where we go.”

The seniors are Devan Dougherty, Sophie Hofeldt, Ashlyn Hoffine, Landi Krumpus, Libbie Petersek, Jordyn Ring, Toree Ringing Shield.

The team only lost 2 seniors—Kasie Leighton, Katie Welker.

The assistant coach is Casey Shippy.

The Colome volleyball schedule includes:

Aug. 23—at Tripp, Delmont, Armour

Au g. 25—at Burke

Aug. 30—Crow Creek, home

Sept. 1—at Platte-Geddes

Sept. 3—Gregory Tourney

Sept. 6—Lyman, home

Sept. 12—Marty, Home

Sept. 19—St. Francis, home

Sept. 22—at Avon

Sept. 24—Wessington Springs tourney

Sept. 27—at ACDC

Oct. 1—Great Plains Conference tourney at Lake Andes

Oct. 6—at Stanley Co.

Oct. 11—at Gregory

Oct. 13—White River, home

Oct. 15—Thunder Nation tourney

Oct. 18—Jones Co., home

Oct. 21—Centerville, home

Oct. 24—at Kimball/White Lake

Oct. 25—at Corsica-Stickney

Oct. 31-Nov. 1,3—Regions

Nov. 8—Sodak 16

Nov. 17-19—State