  Ruthann Kluender, 76

Ruthann Kluender of Chandler, Okla., passed away Nov. 11, 2020 at the Stillwater, OK Medical Center.

Ruthann was born in Omaha, Neb., on June 26, 1944 to Max and Ruth (Flynn) Hostetter. She graduated from Valentine High School in 1962. On Sept. 21, 1967, Ruthann married Jack Hollopeter in Valentine, Neb., and were blessed with three children, Jay, Jodi and Jeanne.

In 1974 they moved to the family ranch south of Colome, SD. They ranched there until 1986 upon Jack’s untimely death. In those years on the ranch Ruthann enjoyed rodeoing and watching her kids’ rodeo. She helped Jack on the ranch but also had many jobs through the years to help support the family.

In 1995, Ruthann moved to Sioux City, IA and worked at Gateway Computers.

On June 6, 1997 she married William (Bill) Kluender. In the Fall of 1999, Bill and Ruthann moved to Chandler, OK and bought an acreage and started building a homestead together. Ruthann worked at Oklahoma State University and Farm Bureau Insurance until she retired in 2011. She enjoyed watching rodeos on TV and loved being outside with her dogs and horses. She also enjoyed taking care of her many cacti and other plants.

Ruthann was preceded in death by her first husband Jack and her parents Max andRuth.

Ruthann is survived by her loving husband William (Bill) Kluender of Chandler, OK; her children Jay (Dusty) Hollopeter of Kilgore, NE; Jodi Mathis of Box Elder, SD; Jeanne Hollopeter of Chandler, OK; Stepsons; Darwin (Eva) Kluender of Akron, IA; Kalen (Keri) Kluender of Akron, IA. Grandchildren; Sydney Hollopeter, Emily Hollopeter, Jack Logan Hollopeter, Morgan Mathis, Ronnie Kluender, Baron Kluender, Karoline Kluender, Taylynn Kluender and William Kluender.

She is also survived by her sisters Jeanne Albin and Eileen (Jim) Wilson.

Ruthann’s life will be celebrated at a later date.