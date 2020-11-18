Dakota Mathieson, 23, of Winner, SD passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Funeral service were held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall, in Winner, SD. Wake service began on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall.

Dakota Michael Mathieson was born on Feb. 6, 1997 to Michael Paul Mathieson and Ardith Jean Mathieson (Frank) in San Bernardino, Calif. Dakota and his family moved back to South Dakota in May 1997. That same year Dakota’s father passed away.

Dakota started school in the Winner School District then transferred to the Colome School where he attended high school. He later worked hard to receive his GED. After high school Dakota moved to Sioux Falls, SD to live and work with friends. He returned home, south of Gregory, SD and recentered himself.

Dakota returned to Sioux Falls to give it another try on his own .Dakota loved life. In school he tried out and played football. He loved to skateboard and play basketball with his friends. Dakota later moved back home and started working at the Winner Bakery and Kooch’s, cleaning pheasants. Dakota started working at the Winner Hospital as a laundry aide until the time of his passing. A job in which he loved.

Dakota shared a special bond with his little sister Angel from the beginning. He was so very patient with her and were always there for one another, playing, laughing and growing.

Dakota was loved and celebrated by his large beautiful family. He had a love for fishing and often attended family camping trips.

He had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Dakota is survived by his mother and dad Ardith and David Frank, his sister Rose (JJ)Wolf and family, Trinity (Emily) Mathieson, Melanie (Wyatt ) and Family, William (Kaycee and Lilo) Schroeder; Dustin (Ashley) Frank, and Angel Frank. Grandmother Audrey Ferguson, Grandfather Elmer Frank and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.

Dakota was preceded in death by his father Michael Paul Mathieson, maternal Grandfather Michael Lawrence Ferguson.