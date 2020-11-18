



Renee Waters, 59, of Winner, SD passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in Sioux Falls,SD.

Private family visitation was held from 11-1PM at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. A private family graveside service was held Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Winner City Cemetery.

Renee Lynn Waters, 59, of Sioux Falls, S.D., joined her Heavenly Father Friday evening Nov. 6, 2020 in the company of her long-time companion, Doug Anderson, at her side.

Renee was born in Winner, S.D. at the Rosebud Hospital. She was one of 8 children and grew up on a farm in Clearfield and in Witten, SD, and attended Witten grade school.

She graduated with the Class of 1979 from Wood High School. In school, she enjoyed track, cheerleading & was known for being friendly, outgoing, and amazing artistic abilities.

Renee married Gerald Greenough Sept. 3, 1994, and to this union their son, Westley Raymond Greenough, was born on May 3, 1995 & Renee enjoyed sharing funny stories of his youth. They divorced and Gerald passed away a few years after.

Renee lived in Sioux Falls for the last several years where she met her companion, Doug.

She thoroughly enjoyed cooking (often by making up many recipes), camping, fishing, playing cards, gardening, sitting on her patio enjoying beautiful weather and thoroughly enjoyed the company of their loving & energetic fur-baby, Jack.

She was known for her amazing sense of humor, compassion, strength, forgiveness, sketching, praying for all those around her, kindness to friends, family & strangers as well. She was not afraid to welcome or help-out anybody in need or alone.

While in Missouri, she gave comfort to mothers who were away from their families and drew sketches of their beloved children for them. She was also known to give much of a paycheck to a single mom in need or a stranger down on their luck.

Renee is survived by her dear mother, Connie Luther of Winner, SD, her devoted companion, Doug Anderson of Sioux Falls, SD, son Westley Greenough of Oelrich, SD, Siblings; Russ (Cris) Walton of Rapid City, SD, Sherry (Jeff Paulson) Schroeder of Witten, SD, Tim Waters of Gillette, WY, Meridie (Mike) Locklear of Virginia Beach, VA, Michelle (Tim) Williams of Gillette, WY, Stacie Weinheimer of Onida, S.D., Dixie (Rick) Fiala of Baltic, SD & many nieces & nephews.

She had a strong faith & valued her relationship with Jesus. She loved to share her faith and life experiences no matter how difficult they were & be a prayer warrior for everyone in need.

Renee will be greatly missed, but we are comforted to know that she is with our Savior now.

Written in Renee’s notes in her bible: “When all of earth turns against you, All of Heaven turns towards you!! To keep your balance in a crooked world, look at the mountains. Think of Home.”