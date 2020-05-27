Zane Goitia, 16



Funeral services for Zane Goitia will be held May 29 at 10 a.m. at Clausen Funeral Home in Burke. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Burke.

Zane Christian Goitia was born Dec. 12, 2003 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Christel Harbo and Brandon Schumann.

Zane grew up and attended elementary school in Lennox, South Dakota and Amboy, Ill. He moved to Burke, South Dakota and was in the 10th grade at Burke High School.

Zane was a very well liked, kind and caring young man. He always had a smile on his face. He loved video games, vacations with grandma and grandpa, fishing and was so proud to play football and golf with the Burke Cougars.

He enjoyed working at Green’s Grocery Store and people always commented how helpful and polite he was. He always talked of joining the military after high school.

A tragic car accident on May 22, 2020 took Zane’s life far too soon.

He will be eternally missed by his parents, Christel Harbo (Jordon Wickersham) and Brandon (Stacie) Schumann; his sisters: Arianna Goitia, Chloe Harbo, and Ashley and Amaeya Schumann; his grandparents: Robyn and Bob Waterbury, Margaro and Miriam Goitia-Cruz, Wayne Schumann and Dolores Markowski; his aunts, uncles and cousins: Carmelo Rodriguez, Chela (Nick) Bolte, Brenna and Braxton , Charles Goitia and Martha Waterbury and Bentley.

He is also survived by a host of other family members.

May you find peace Zane.