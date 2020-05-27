

Norma Nielsen, 91, of Winner, SD passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care Center in Winner, SD.



A private family service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner, SD. A public visitation was held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at United Methodist Church in Winner, SD.

Burial will be held at the Winner City Cemetery following the services on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Friends of the Library.



Norma Mae (Grossenburg) Nielsen was born Sept. 8, 1928 in Winner, SD to Charles (CJ) and Blanche (DeBolt) Grossenburg and passed away on May 22, 2020 at the Winner Regional Long-Term Care.



Norma married Wilber (Bill) Nielsen on Sept. 20, 1950 and they raised eight children on a dairy farm north of Winner.



Mom was a very loving, generous, and teaching person with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. We celebrated her life and all of us will miss her.



Mom was active on the farm raising chickens, gardening, and helping Dad. She would take the eggs and cream to town to sell to help support the farm and her family.

Mom loved to sew, knit, and crochet, which she taught us girls. She taught all her children how to help in the house with cooking, cleaning, laundry and gardening.

Once the youngest Jon was in school, she worked at Grossenburg Implement until her retirement in 1999.



She had a wonderful retirement. She enjoyed playing cards, drinking coffee with her friends and family whether it was her house or at McDonald’s.

Norma’s door was always open especially on Sunday’s for coffee at 4 p.m.. She loved her Sunday coffee time with whoever would come to her house. Many stories were told and a lot of laughter went on, what a special time.



Mom was on the Tripp County Library Board and a member of United Methodist Church. She received South Dakota State Library Trustee of the Year award in 2005.



Norma and Bill had 8 children, 19 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. She is survived by sons, Robert D (Karen Hauff) Nielsen, Steve (Kathy Woods) Nielsen, William Scott (Deb Steinfadt) Nielsen, Bruce (Dennise Engel) Nielsen, Jon Nielsen and daughters Annette (Dale) Storhaug, Marrianne Skelton (Frank Dorman), Dianne (Duane) Anderson, her brother and sister-in-law, Gene (Pat Scholz) Grossenburg, numerous nephews and nieces, great nephews and great nieces and many loving friends.



Norma was preceded in death by her parents and husband.