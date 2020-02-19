Wrestlers win tournament

Submitted Photo

Winner Area wrestling team took first place at the Huron Invitational on Saturday. The Warriors had four champions. The next action for Winner will be the regional tournament Feb. 22 in Winner.

Winner Area wrestling team continues to improve as it won first place at the Huron Invitational on Saturday.

The Warriors took first place with 236 points. Aberdeen Central took second with 166.5 points.

The four champions from Winner were Kaden Keiser, Riley Orel, Trevor Peters and Sam Kruger.

Also placing for Winner were Karson Keiser, Joey Cole and Achilles Willuweit who all took second.

The Warriors had seven wrestlers in the championship.

Placing third were Kaleb Osborn, Aaron Gilchrist . Charley Pravecek and Jude Sargent both took fourth with Cailob Week taking sixth.

In the championship match at 126 pounds. Kaden Keiser won by major decision 22-8 over Eli Fischer of Milbank.

Riley Orel, 138, won in the ultimate tie breaker 7-3 over Keegan Haider of Wolsey/Wessington.

Trevor Peters, 152, pinned Carter Grohs, Wosley/Wessington, in 35 seconds.

Sam Kruger, 160, won the championship with a medical forfeit over Colby Mennis, Madison.

Karson Keiser wrestling at 106 pounds was pinned in 5:09 by Moses Gross, Huron, in the championship.

Cole, 170, was defeated by tech fall in the championship by Tyson Lien, Huron.

Willuweit was defeated 1-0 by Micah DeBoer of Bon Homme/Scotland in the championship at 285 pounds.

Winner Area wrestlers who were also in action Saturday in Huron but did not place are: Adam Bohnet, Owen Duffy, Stetson Shelbourn.

The next action for the wrestlers will be the regional tournament which will be held in Winner on Saturday, Feb. 22 starting at 10 a.m. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will qualify for the state tournament which is the next weekend in Sioux Falls.