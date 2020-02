Colton Hall/Winner Advocate Photo

Michael Supik puts up a shot against North Central at home on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

By Colton Hall

Staff Writer

Colome vs. North Central

This was a close game that the Colome Cowboys just couldn’t close out when it mattered.

For the rest of the story, pick up this week’s edition of the Winner Advocate or subscribe to the Winner Advocate at 1-605-842-1481!