Winner summer nights set for June 9

The first Winner Area Chamber of Commerce summer night of the season will be held June 9.

The event will be held on the first block of Main Street from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The sponsor will be Jon Pochop Ameriprise.

There will be about 200 bicycle riders in Winner that night as the Ride Across South Dakota will be making their overnight stop in Winner.

Mike Scott, executive director of the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce, said the bike riders will be welcomed to the event.

There will be four food vendors. Scott noted there will organizations serving root beer floats, shaved ice, cotton candy.

There will be a kids zone featuring a bouncy house, obstacle course, lawn mower train, rock painting, roping plus other games.

The band will be Neo Johnson of Sioux Falls.

Persons are invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the evening.

Other summer nights planned are July 15 in Colome and Aug. 12 in Winner.

Scott added the citywide garage sales are coming up June 24-25. Persons who want their sale listed need to call the Chamber office at 842-1533 by June 21. There will be flyers printed listing the garage sales.