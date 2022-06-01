Phase 2 HWY 44 Construction

Work on the start of Phase 2 of the Highway 44 and 18 project was set to start on May 31.

Two-way traffic is scheduled to be installed on S.D. Highway 44 from Plum Street to Sale Barn Rd. On May 31, and will remain in place for the duration of the project. A 12-ft. wide width restriction will be in place where two-way traffic is being used.

A truck detour will also be put in place that utilizes S.D. highway 49, through Colome, and U.S. Highway 18 into Winner.

Motorist are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.