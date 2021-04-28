Winner Summer Nights Dates Set

Winner Area Chamber of Commerce has set the dates for the Winner Summer Nights.

The first summer night will be June 10 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and will be on the third block of Main St.

Dan Clark Auction and Realty is the sponsor.

The theme will be 4-H. The Tripp County 4-H Clubs will be hosting carnival games. The shooting sports and rodeo club will also be involved.

The band will be Westbound.

There will be a dance contest and also a boot contest.

Food vendors will have lot of good food to eat.

The second summer night on Main Street will be July 8. The theme will be a salute to first responder. The sponsor will be the Black Lab.

The band will be Roy and the Bad Boys.

A special event will be a first responder trike race.

The third summer night will be in Colome on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Wild West Night will the theme with sponsors Frontier Bar, Bolton Ranch and Valley Seed.

Country Rush will be the band.

The BBQ pit row and classic car show will be held July 31 on Main Street.

The car show is sponsored by Frontier Motors.

There will be several teams competing n the BBQ contest. Prizes will be awarded.

The featured band will be Dustin Evans and the Good Time Band.