Winner Regional Health Foundation Virtual Auction

The Winner Regional Health and Wellness Foundation would like to announce its virtual auction fundraiser in lieu of its annual Holiday Festival.

This decision was not made easily as this event is one of few large community fundraising events in Winner. As a medical organization the wellbeing of our community is of utmost importance. With the uncertainty of the pandemic the Foundation Board believes this plan of action is the best option.

The virtual auction will take place on Dec.3 at 12pm through Dec. 5 at 5 pm. Auction items can be viewed prior to Dec. 3. The website URL will be released at a later date.

The Winner Regional Health and Wellness Foundation is grateful for the support of the community and is looking forward to the online auction of 2020 with hopes of the traditional festival returning in 2021.