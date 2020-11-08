A different look for Vets Day program

The traditional Veterans Day program in Winner will not be the same this year. Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Winner Student Council has decided to close the program to the public.

However, there will be a small program at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the Armory. This will be only for high school and middle school students.

The program will be aired live on Winner Warriors Live so veterans and others can watch it.

There will be a welcome by Shannon Calhoon, student council president and Brennan Bachmann, student council vice president.

The Winner Middle School Council will lead the students in the pledge of allegiance. The high school and middle school choir will sing “God Bless America.”

Winning Voice of Democracy speeches will be given.

The WHS band will play “America the Beautiful” and “Marches of the Armed Forces.” The choir will sing “We Honor You.” Marlie Schuyler and Sidda Schuyler will give a presentation called “The Best on Earth.”

Aryn Meiners will play taps and principal Gerald Witte will give the thank you. Again, this Veterans Day program is closed to the public due to COVID-19