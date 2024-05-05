Carl King, 45, of Winner, SD passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at his residence in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Ideal Cemetery. Wake services started on Thursday, April 25 and continuing until Carl’s funeral on Monday.

Carl was born on Feb. 17, 1979 to Donald Dale King Sr. and Cleo Rouse King in Winner, SD.

Carl was preceded in death by his father Donald Dale King Sr.; Grandmother, Pauline King; and Niece Zaylee Inessa King

Survivors include his son, Dalton Moursted; his mother, Cleo Rouse; brothers: Dale King Jr. (Tasha Hopkins), Davis King (Samantha Dion-King), and Michael Palmer; sisters: Kathleen King, Seanne King-Mosley (Josh), Cherrie Roubideaux and Jonnie Storm; best friend for life Jamie Lynn, And his many aunts uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.