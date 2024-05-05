Bob Pierce, 88, of East Todd Township, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine, NE.

Bob was born on Aug. 23, 1935 at the Rosebud IHS Hospital in Rosebud, SD. His father was William Arthur Pierce and his mother was Violet (Walton) Pierce. Bob and his family first lived in Winner, SD for three years. While living in Winner, he had two close friends he met each morning on the corner, Mot and Mo. They would go downtown with their little wagon to pick up beer bottles left on the sidewalk from the night before. They were so happy to turn them in to get their spending money!

When Bob was 10 years old, he went to Black Hawk to stay with his maternal grandmother Mary “Minnie” (Eddy) Walton helping her through the winter doing various chores for her. While there, he developed a friendship with two boys about his age. Their father ran a sporting goods store in Rapid City. The three boys would always hitch hike to Rapid City with success. While there, they would have their favorite places to play and visit. They made sure they would get back to the Daughenbaugh Rod and Gun Shop for that ride home before their dad closed up. Sometimes their dad would take them fishing which all three boys were happy and looked forward to. In the coming spring, Bob was sad to say goodbye missing his grandma Walton and his two new friends.

Bob would graduate from Mission High School and went on the get a 4-year degree at Springfield College. After college Bob went on the teach at Viborg schools and later at Mission schools, he taught Industrial Arts.

Bob’s father worked for the Cattlemen Association from Texas. Later his parents moved to the Hidden Timber area and established a ranch there for several years. Bob would eventually take over for his elderly parents in the fall of 1959 and he lived there until his death. Bob followed in his father’s footsteps falling in love with the Quarter Horses and the draft horse, Suffolk, originally from England which was used during the war. Bob also raised red angus cattle which he was very proud of. Bob loved to tell jokes, laugh, a wonderful singer, and dancer in college.

Bob was a bachelor for many years until he married Sylvia Carol (Van Allen) Van Volkenburg when he was 70 years.

Bob is preceded in death by his siblings which include William Pierce, Ernest Pierce, Mavis Pierce, Leah (Pierce) Peed and Carol (Pierce) Schubauer.

Bob is survived by his nieces and nephews.