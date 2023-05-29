Winner boys won Region 7A championship; Kuil sets school record

Winner boys track team won the Region 7A championship beating out runner-up Bennett County by 22 points.

The regional meet was held in Mission on May 18.

Aiden Barfuss won the 100 (10.97). In the preliminaries the Winner junior ran an 11.26 for first.

The Winner Warrior were strong in the relays. The relay team of Zac Olson, Jackson Bachmann, Blake Volmer and Barfuss won the 4×100 in 45.68.

The relay team of Bachmann, Donny De’Sersa, Volmer and Karson Keiser won the 4×400 in 3:43.51. The relay team of Hayden McMurtrey, Matthew Calhoon, De’Sersa and Keiser won the 4×800 in 10:31.31.

The relay team of Olson, Bachmann, Volmer and Keiser won the sprint medley in 3:51.50.

Shawn Hammerbeck won the shot put in 44-0.25 and the discus in 122 feet.

On the girls side, Keelie Kuil set a new Winner school record in the 200. Her winning time was 25.86 breaking the record held by Danette Mills of 25.87 set in 1998.

Kuil also won the 400 in 1:01.44.

The relay team of Preslie Petersek, Kylie Sachtjen, Livvy Audiss and Karlee Brozik won the 4×200 in 1:53.05. The relay team of Lilly Barfuss, Petersek, Audiss and Kuil won the 4×400 in 5:09.93.

Jenaya Schrader won the discus (101-3) and Karlee Brozik won the triple jump (32-9).

The Winner girls placed third.

“The boys had a really good day and it was good to finally have everyone back running,” said coach Larry Aaker.

“We had some kids step up and even though we went for quality races our depth on the boys side definitely helped us.”

Aaker added: “The girls did well. We went for quality races for them rather than quantity and so they weren’t set up to win regions. We did have some kids who were not able to compete in some races because of the smoke in the air that caused poor air quality. This was unfortunate but at the end of the day their health was our number one priority,” explained the coach. Smoke from wildfires in Canada engulfed most of the state on Thursday with very hazy air quality.

Boys results include:

100—Aiden Barfuss, 1st, 10.97; Zac Olson, 4th, 11.62

200—Andrew Henderson, 9th, 25.81

800—Hayden McMurtrey, 2nd, 2:21.37; Matthew Calhoon, 4th, 2:21.44

1600—Karson Keiser, 2nd, 4:45.46

110 hurdles—Austin Blare, 2nd, 17.64

300 hurdles—Blare, 2nd, 47.31

4×100 relay- 1st, 45.68

4×200 relay—3rd, 1:49.34, Austin Blare, Andrew Henderson, Broden Duffy, and Micah King

4×400 relay—1st, 3:43.51

4×800 relay—1st, 10:31.31

Medley relay—1st, 3:51.59

Shot put—Hammerbeck, 1st, 44-00.25;

Derek Fenenga, 6th, 36-05.50

Discus—Hammerbeck, 1st, 122-00; Fenenga, 3rd, 107-09

Triple jump—Blare, 2nd, 36-00.75

Results of the Winner girls include:

100—Daisy McIntyre, 3rd, 13.00; Tessa Sieh, 6th, 14.23

200—Keelie Kuil, 1st, 25.86; McIntyre, 7th, 28.53

400—Kuil, 1st, 1:00.30; Petersek, 2nd, 1:01.44

100 hurdles—Lilly Barfuss, 4th, 19.10

4×100—2nd, 55.36, Daisy McIntyre, Kylie Sachtjen, Karlee Brozik and Lilly Barfuss

4×200—1st,1:53.05

4×400—1st, 4:22.97

Shot put—Schrader, 2nd, 32-09

Discus—Schrader, 1st, 101-03

High jump—Kylie Sachtjen, 2nd, 4-05

Long jump—Karlee Brozik, 3rd, 14-03.50; Tessa Sieh, 6th, 11-06

Triple Jump—Brozik, 1st, 32-09