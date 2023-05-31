Marlo Bicek, 83, of Winner, SD passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Winner Regional Health Care Center in Winner, SD.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery.

Marlo was born on March 3, 1940 to Raymond and Dorothy (Keogh) Bicek where his parents lived south of Colome. Marlo has always called himself a simple man which started early on in his life; being raised with no electricity using kerosene lamps for any lighting needs and a wood stove to heat the house. He attended the Kansas Flats country school and developed many lifelong friends during his attendance there.

Marlo made the decision to serve his country by enlisting in the National Guard. He was a member of the 730th medical company, based in Winner. Shortly after enlisting he met the love of his life, Linda Lee Sweetland, at the Little Diner located on Main Street Winner. After much persuasion he finally convinced her to go on a date with him. On their third date as they were dancing, Marlo told Linda that he could dance with her forever and the decision was made; they were engaged.

A wedding was soon planned for December of 1961 but plans soon were changed when Marlo was called up for active duty to Fort Riley, Kan. Marlo and Linda were then married on Sept. 3, 1961 creating a union, which Marlo had always said was meant to be. Through this union, four children were born: Kay Evans (Daniel) of Storm Lake, Iowa, Amy Engel (DeWayne) of Winner, SD, Todd Bicek (Angie) of Winner, SD and Carol Peterson (Justin) of Winner SD.

Early on in Marlo and Linda’s marriage, Marlo discovered the second love of his life; being a truck driver. Lil Smokey (dad’s CB handle) and a lifelong career of logging over 3 million miles began. During his trucking career, Marlo developed the reputation of being a man who never met anyone who was a stranger. His children and wife would tell you that they spent many, many long-suffering hours in the back of the family’s station wagon waiting for their dad/ husband as he visited with his newfound friends at gas stations and truck stops.

Dad lived a simple life. He modeled generosity and paying it forward before it was even popular. Always seeing needs of others and helping in any way that he could, even if he was struggling to financially meets the needs of his family. He gave of his resources, money and time whenever he could.

Even though dad worked countless hours, he always found the time to get into a little bit of mischief, tell jokes and share many stories that entertained others. He also found partners to participate in his crazy antics; teaching his grandkids that having fun was an essential to living a happy life.

Since the passing of his Dolly (Dad’s name for his beloved Linda), he did his very best to help fill the void of our missing mom and grandma. Grateful and blessed for the time that we got to share with him are his children, Kay, Amy, Todd and Carol. Grandchildren Samantha Bausch (Eric), Kelly Evans (Joni), Ethan Engel, Jesse Engel, Emilee Engel (Reese), Brandon Bicek (Emily), Austin Bicek, Hannah Peterson (Ian), and Elijah Peterson (Kayleona). Great grandchildren Hastings and Elodie Bausch, Jade Evans, Oaklyn Bicek, and Gavin Fury. Sisters Rhea Nye, Donna Daley (Vinnie), and Doreen Kaiser (Kevin). Preceded in death by his wife Linda, parents Raymond and Dorothy, siblings Thomas and Lynette and brother-in-law, LaVerne Nye.