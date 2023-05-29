Volmer named Best of the West

Blake Volmer of the Winner boys basketball team has been chosen as the Best of the West as selected by the Rapid City Journal.

Volmer shot over 50 percent to lead the Warriors to one of the best winning streaks of the season.

The senior guard average just under a double-double picking up 19.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as Winner strung together 15 straight wins and suffered just three losses all year.

Volmer, a Black Hills State commit, also dished out 4.1 assists per game, shot 51 percent from the floor and earned a first team all-state selection.