Winner Area boys cross country champs

Marcia Laprath Photo

Winner Area boys cross country team won first place at the Lyman Invitational.

Pictured from left are Kade Watson, Joseph Laprath, Hayden McMurtrey, Chaz

Blotsky and Kylar Meek.

Winner Area boys cross country team won the Big Dakota and Chamberlain Invitational champions Thursday in Chamberlain.

Leading the boys was Kade Watson as he placed 4th. Joseph Laprath took 10th; Kylar Meek, 12th and Chaz Blotsky, 51st.The Winner girls team placed fourth at the meet. Sidda Schuyler led Winner with a 9th place finish followed by Aryn Meiners, 22nd;and Melanie Brozik, 23rd. In the junior high girls race, Lena DeMers took 33rd.Hayden McMurtrey placed 8th in the junior varsity boys race.

Matthew Calhoon took 31st in the junior high boys race. The Winner Area boys cross country team took first place at the Lyman Invitational on Saturday. Kade Watson took first place to lead the runners. This is his first championship of the season.

Joseph Laprath took 4th place, Kylar Meek, 8th, Chaz Blotsky, 21st and HaydenMcMurtrey, 27th.The Winner girls varsity placed third. Sidda Schuyler placed 11th, Aryn Meiners, 15th and Melanie Brozik, 20th.Lena DeMers placed 13th in the junior high race.

In the junior high boys, Matthew Calhoon took 16th place. The next meet for the runners is Sept. 25 at the Rapid City Invite at Hart Ranch.