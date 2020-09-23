Colome downs Chamberlain

Colome volleyball team improved its record to 6-1 with a victory over Chamberlain last Tuesday. The scores were 25-15, 24-26, 25-21 and 25-17. Libby Petersek scored 19 points with 6 aces.

Elizabeth Yeaman and 8 points and 2 aces.Makayla Shippy had 8 points and one ace. Saydee Shippy had 10 kills followed by Libby Petersek 9 and Baylie Hoffine, 8.Yeaman and Heath had 2 blocks. Shippy had 29 assists. Baylie Hoffine had 29 digs and Petersek, 16. Colome won the junior varsity match 25-23, 26-24 and 15-11.

The next action for Colome will be against Avon.