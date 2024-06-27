Winner academic achievement team

Several teams from Winner High School have made the academic achievement team for achieving or exceeding a grade point average of 3.0.

The following programs on the team are: boys basketball, boys basketball cheerleaders, boys cross country, boys golf, boys track and field, wrestling, competitive cheer, competitive dance, football, football cheerleaders, girls basketball, girls basketball cheerleaders, girls golf, girls track and field, one act play, oral interp, softball, student council, volleyball and yearbook.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association academic achievement team award began during the 1996-1997 school year and is designed to recognize varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for their academic excellence.

The SDHSAA believes that high school students learn in two distinct ways: inside the classroom and outside the classroom on the stage and athletic field.

The SDHSAA award program is designed to create a positive environment as well as an incentive to encourage school “teams” to have their members excel both in the classroom and the activity.