Harold Hrabanek, 91, of Winner, South Dakota passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Facility in Winner, SD.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winner, SD. Burial followed in the Winner City Cemetery. A visitation was held one hour prior to funeral service.

Harold George Hrabanek was born to Frank and Jessie (Johnson) Hrabanek on Oct. 31, 1932 at his aunt and uncle Reinhold Woidnecks home in Winner, SD. He joined a sister, Hazel and a cousin Jessie Storm whom his parents were raising on the family farm south of Colome.

Harold attended Grand Valley and Chleboun Rural Schools. He went to high school in Colome for 2 years staying in the dorm. He then transferred to Winner for 2 years so he could take shop class from a favorite teacher, Bill Britton. Harold built a row boat and a farm wagon, giving him his love of carpentry. He graduated in 1950 with 58 classmates.

Harold then helped on the family farm until he volunteered for the Army in 1953 until 1955. He spent time in Germany where he acquired a lifelong friend, Mike Linz of Pennsylvania. Harold was honorably discharged as a corporal. He then returned to the family farm. He met Lorraine Keever at a square dance at the Turtle Butte Hall. They were married Nov. 2, 1957. They were blessed with 3 sons.

Harold served on the school board for many years, was treasurer of the St. Paul’s Church, treasurer of Lake township and served on many positions in the Colome Legion, most as sergeant of arms for color guard.

After retiring and moving to Winner, he pursued his love of carpentry, building lazy susans, toy boxes from baby cribs, frames and several items for their own home. Harold volunteered driving the Veterans van, he drove for Frontier Motors delivering or procuring cars. He and his wife Lorraine enjoyed many bus tours with friends, playing cards, attending Legion meetings, having coffee with friends at McDonalds until Covid hit.

Harold’s health started to fail the last two years. He lived at his home in Winner until May 2024, when he entered the Winner Long Term Care Center.

Harold is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lorraine; Ken (Kathy) of Colome, SD, Jerry (Paula) of Winner, SD, Jeff of Winner, SD; four grandchildren Chase (Shelby), Taylor (special friend Jesse Heese), Kristen (Duane) Wetzel, and Jake Hrabanek (special friend Kylie Burket); 5 great-grandchildren, 1 bother-in-law Stan (Linda) Keever, and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Jesse Hrabanek and his sister Hazel Sondergard.