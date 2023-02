Apollo Willuweit won first place at the South Dakota middle school state wrestling tournament in Pierre.

Willuweit had three pins on his way to a state title. In the championship, he won 16-0 over Sullivan Sigman of Sturgis.

Also placing for Winner were: Gus Tobin, 8th; Roukyn Robbins, 5th; Jed Blare, 5th; Mason Curtis, 3rd; Evan Littau, 5th; Legend Benedict, 2nd.