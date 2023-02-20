Richard Junior Nelson, 91

Richard Junior Nelson was born to Lula and John Richard Nelson on Feb. 16, 1931. He resided on the Nelson homestead until he attended Winner High School.

He started his professional career at Farmers State Bank in Winner, South Dakota, working his way up to vice president of the bank. Richard enjoyed fundraising for community projects such as the Winner Golf Course, Winner Swimming Pool and the Red Cross. Richard was a man of God and member of the Winner First Christian Church. Richard went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 2, 2023.

In 1954, Richard married Maxie Novotny. Happy to have been born into the lives of Richard and Maxie were five children: Mike, Roxanne, Ruth, Scott, and Timothy. Richard’s children were his greatest love and joy in life and he was immensely proud of each of them. Richard and Maxie loved to travel and return home with tales of their unforgettable adventures. While Richard enjoyed banking, he was always a farmer at heart. He loved spending time on his family’s homestead in Clearfield, South Dakota and in the field. Nearly all who encountered Richard regarded him as one of the hardest workers they knew. He was a devoted father and grandfather who liked the stock market and telling stories, but loved nothing more than spending time with his family.

Richard is preceded in death by his wife Maxie (Novotny) Nelson, sisters Ruth (Leo) Storms, Vi (Lyle) Docken, Noan (John) Schooler, Myrtle (John) Woods, brothers Duane (June) Nelson, Walter Nelson, parents Lula (Nesteby) and John Nelson, infant son Timothy Charles, and daughter-in-law Sue Li Ip.

Richard is survived by his children, Michael Nelson of San Diego, California, Roxanne (Lynn) Kruse of Omaha, Nebraska, Ruth Galbraith of Ideal, South Dakota, and Scott (Jason Harris) Nelson of Denver, Colorado, and grandchildren Amber (Eric) Mendoza, Erica Nelson, Kristine (Brandon) Smith, Richard (Shelley) Kruse, Kelsey (Daniel Zinni) Galbraith, Grant Galbraith, and Calli (Luke) Baldridge, and five great grandchildren.

Richard was the last of a dying breed and truly one of a kind.

Services are pending with Mason Funeral Home.