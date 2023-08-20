Hamill Horsemen Club Receives Grant

Submitted photo

The Tripp County Community Foundation awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000 to the Hamill Horseman’s Club for repairs, maintenance, and updates at the rodeo arena in Hamill. A picture was taken at one of the summer monthly playdays held on Aug. 8 and there were 50 participants.

The Hamill Horseman’s Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. They plan to celebrate their 50th Anniversary on Saturday, September 30, 2023 with a playday and entertainment by Cody Hullinger.

The club was found in 1973 to encourage youth to get involved in rodeo. They hold play days during the summer months and participants can earn points in various events. Each year they have a banquet and awards night where youth receive buckles and awards for their participation. This year the banquet and awards night has been set for Nov. 11.

This community organization is 100% operated by volunteers. The volunteer families have been doing this for generations.

The Tripp County Community Foundation is proud to support community organizations like the Hamill Horseman’s Club.