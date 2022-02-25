Watzel earns state FFA degree

Madaline Watzel, a senior at Winner High School, recently earned her state FFA degree. This is the second highest degree in FFA.

Watzel’s Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) consisted of working on her family ranch. She put in over 1,000 hours into it over the course of four years.

She feeds, doctors, hays, fixes equipment and markets the cattle from her parent’s feedlot. Each year she has grown her skills and kept documentation of it in order to apply for this award.

Watzel is the daughter of Dean and Barb Watzel.

“Madaline is a hard worker and has rightly earned this degree,” said Nicole Roth, Winner FFA advisor.

“It shows her dedication to FFA and she has reaped the benefits of having a supervised agriculture experience in the many skills she has gained including a strong work ethic, dedication and an understanding of and appreciation of agriculture,” said Roth.

Watzel will be recognized on stage at the state FFA convention in April.

“We are so proud of her for accomplishing this honor,” said Roth.